The Dancing Pumpkin Man Celebrates The Return of Pumpkin at Dunkin’

It's almost that time of year again. Halloween decorations go up, fall sweaters go on and pumpkin flavored treats make their way back to the Dunkin' Donuts menu. This year, the coffee company has pulled out all the stops and brought to you, by popular demand, the Dancing Pumpkin Man.

You may know him from viral videos and gifs sprinkled around the vast corners of the internet but now he's making his grand comeback in the most fitting way possible.