Deadmau5 Is Married! DJ Says "I Do" to Girlfriend Kelly "Grill" Fedoni

Deadmau5 is dancing to a whole new beat now that he's a married man.

E! News can confirm the Canadian record producer and DJ said "I Do" to girlfriend Kelly "Grill" Fedoni over the weekend.

"Mr and Mrs grill," he shared on Instagram while holding a bottle of Corona in his wedding day attire. "Let's get this f--kin party started."

Kelly also confirmed the news on Instagram with several photos from the big day.

"Officially Mrs Kelly Lyn Zimmerman ❤," the real estate salesperson shared with her followers. "Together forever and always, not a day will go by without me loving you."