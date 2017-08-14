Shonda Rhimes' Netflix Deal & Grey's Anatomy: Why There's No Reason to Worry

While Rhimes' decision to depart ABC may be big news, it's important to remember that it's not uncommon or unheard of for celebrity showrunners to work with multiple networks vis a vis their production imprints. In fact, before Rhimes effectively made being a celebrity showrunner a thing—and before she helped usher in the practice of showrunners working exclusively with one network—that sort of thing was de rigueur. (And, frankly, has remained that way for production companies not run by celebrity showrunners.)

If you're still worried that Rhimes might just up and pull Grey's Anatomy from ABC—or that ABC might cancel the TGIT line-up out of spite—trust us when we tell you that there's no cause for concern. First of all, Rhimes couldn't move Grey's to Netflix on her own even if she wanted to. And both Shondaland and ABC are still making way too much money off of the Thursday night line-up—Grey's especially—to want to tip over the apple cart. For proof of Rhimes' commitment to Grey's Anatomy's continued dominance, look no further than her decision earlier this summer to bring back veteran writer Krista Vernoff to run the show after a seven season absence. An important name from the show's early years (she was head writer and executive producer for seasons one through seven), Vernoff's return now reads, in light of the Netflix deal, as Rhimes' appointing her successor. And as for HTGAWM, Rhimes' involvement in that series has always been minimal. That's creator Pete Nowalk's baby, and his overall deal with ABC remains in tact.