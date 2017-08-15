Tyler Henry Has a Message for Brandi Glanville's "Gangster Bitch Grandma" in Hollywood Medium Sneak Peek

Pace yourself, Grams!

Tyler Henry sits down with Brandi Glanville on this week's episode of Hollywood Medium, and in this sneak peek, he had a special message for Brandi's grandma who happened to be sitting in the other room.

"In the other room, he's acknowledging a reference to grandma, grandma, grandma for you," Tyler shares. "My grandmother is in the other room," Brandi explains.

"The thing is I basically want to talk about a grandmother who would be living, who would be very independent and active," Tyler explains. "The way that this comes across is I'm not worried about health, but if there are going to be any issues, she might overdo it by her own doing."