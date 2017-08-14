Bella Thorne and Blackbear Hit the Red Carpet With Plenty of PDA

Jen Lowery / Splash News
Bella Thorne is not playing coy about her new guy.
In honor of the 2017 Teen Choice Awards, for which she was a three-time nominee, the actress hit the blue carpet with new flame, Blackbear, on Sunday. The guest of honor and the 26-year-old hip hop star posed for photographers together and the two weren't shy about getting up close and personal in front of the cameras.
At one point, Thorne gave her guy a lick on the ear and he planted a smooch on her cheek.
The new couple made it Instagram official in mid-July when Thorne shared a snap of the two cuddling on a couch. At the top of the month, the musical star reciprocated with a photo of him and his gal mid-kiss on his account. "were hot," Blackbear captioned the passionate shot.
While the Famous in Love star was linked to Scott Disick earlier this summer, particularly after they were spotted mingling poolside in Cannes, she quickly shot down those claims.
"Scott is really nice, sweet, charming. I don't drink, and he really drinks a lot," she told Complex in June. "It just ended up...I just wasn't down. I was like, 'I gotta leave.' We were [in Cannes] a day and a half before I was like, 'I'm booking my flight and leaving.' I love to go out and have fun, I love to f--king dance, but I just don't party hardcore like that and it was way too much for me. I was like, 'Woah, this is not the way I live my life, bruh.'"
As her romance with Blackbear picks up, Thorne also ran into a former flame backstage at the Teen Choice Awards: Tyler Posey. The star began dating the fellow actor in August 2016 and secretly called it quits before the end of the year. However, that news eventually made its way out into the open after she was spotted getting very close to Charlie Puth.
Fortunately, there doesn't seem to be any hard feelings between Thorne and her ex as they cordially smiled and embraced for the cameras Sunday night.
Meanwhile, Posey recently revealed that he also has a new special lady in his life.
"I really admire her," he recently dished to E! News. "I think she's extremely talented and a great person. I'm inspired by her a lot, and she intimidates me sometimes, which I'm not really used to. I'm nervous right now talking about it. She's beautiful, really cool, has a lot of the same interests. I could go on about that, too."