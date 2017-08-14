Hannah Montana Star Jason Earles Marries Katie Drysen

While the groom opted for a tailored suit vest and pants, the bride sported a strapless gown with chiffon tiers and a corset back. The duo exchanged vows in a floral outdoor ceremony surrounded by their bridal party and guests.

"I am madly in love with you," Earles told his leading lady during the ceremony. "I love how every day you open my eyes to beauty and unexpected joys that exist all around us."

As Drysen responded, "You are my other half and no one will fit me as perfectly as you do."

After three years of dating, the actor popped the question in November 2016. While the jokester first got down on one knee with a ring pop, Earles eventually swapped the sweet treat out for the real sparkler.