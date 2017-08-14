Inside the 2017 Teen Choice Awards: All the Moments You Didn't See on TV

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr & Meg Swertlow |

There was a whole lot happening onstage at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards Sunday tonight—and just as much happening behind the scenes!

While cameras captured Chris Pratt's first speech since his separation from Anna Faris and Maroon 5's faux breakup announcement while accepting the first Decade Award, there were some things fans just couldn't see from the comfort of their couches during FOX's telecast.

With eyes and ears inside the Galen Center in Los Angeles, E! News caught a glimpse of many of the celebrity attendees' candid moments. Whether they were mingling with fellow stars, dancing in the wings or even walking around with a puppy, the famous figures certainly had fun—even if the cameras missed it. 

Teen shit

A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on

1. Selfies With Lord Disick

While Scott Disick was there to support pal French Montana, famous fans flocked to the reality star for a picture. At one point, Maddie Ziegler's mom Melissa Gisoni and fellow Dance Mom Christi Lukasiak approached the star for a quick selfie during a commercial break.  

Jake Paul, Teen Choice Awards 2017

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

2. A Tale of Two Stars

As Chris Pratt was about to accept his award for Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor, he had no idea there was a crazy scene erupting in the back area of the floor seating when host Jake Paul walked out to take his seat. Fans were so consumed by the sighting, one girl was crying as she approached him. "They [were] just going nuts for Jake," a source noted.  

Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Casey Cott, Camila Mendes, Ashleigh Murray, Teen Choice Awards 2017

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

3. A Riverdale Dance Party
 
While Rita Ora was performing her track, "Your Song," the cast of the hit CW series was waiting patiently by the side of the stage and took advantage of the free concert by dancing in place and playing with the confetti falling from the sky. 
Millie Bobby Brown, Maddie Ziegler, Grace VanderWaal, Teen Choice Awards 2017

Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty Images)

4. A Doggy Day Out
 
While Paul once again attracted a crowd as he tried to return to his seat, Millie Bobby Brown and Grace VanderWaal were spotted trying to squeeze by with an adorable accessory—a dog dressed in a suit!

 

Which was your favorite part of the show? Sound off in the comments!

—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom

