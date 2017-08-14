Inside the 2017 Teen Choice Awards: All the Moments You Didn't See on TV

There was a whole lot happening onstage at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards Sunday tonight—and just as much happening behind the scenes!

While cameras captured Chris Pratt's first speech since his separation from Anna Faris and Maroon 5's faux breakup announcement while accepting the first Decade Award, there were some things fans just couldn't see from the comfort of their couches during FOX's telecast.

With eyes and ears inside the Galen Center in Los Angeles, E! News caught a glimpse of many of the celebrity attendees' candid moments. Whether they were mingling with fellow stars, dancing in the wings or even walking around with a puppy, the famous figures certainly had fun—even if the cameras missed it.