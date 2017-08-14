Inside Chris Hemsworth's Adventurous 33rd Birthday Weekend on Orpheus Island

Chris Hemsworth just had "one of the best weekends ever."

In honor of his 33rd birthday, the Thor: Ragnarok actor and his wife, Elsa Pataky, invited pals Alan Emery, Natasha Emery, April Munro and Luke Munro to join them for a private getaway on Orpheus Island in Australia. "If you haven't been then add it to the long list of amazing places to see in Oz," Chris told his 11.1 million Instagram followers Sunday night. "It's a must!"

The trip began with a helicopter ride, followed by a jaunt on a private jet (via AVMIN Air Charter); the actor thanked the company "for always giving us the smoothest ride out there."

And that was just the beginning.

The three couples documented their adventures on Instagram as they paddle boarded, rock climbed and snorkeled. Natasha "had the best time" exploring the "hidden gem," writing, "So grateful to call Australia home and to share the fun adventures with my wingman and friends."

There was plenty of PDA, too—especially between Chris and Elsa. "Happy birthday to my koala bear!! @chrishemsworth," the actress said. "Best weekend ever! Love you always and forever!"

See the rest of Chris' birthday photos below: