Rhaegar Targaryen's Secret Marriage—Did Game of Thrones Just Make the Biggest Jon Snow Revelation Yet?

Did you miss Game of Thrones' casual revelation?
In the fifth episode of season seven (yes, this season is going too fast, we agree with you), Gilly (Hannah Murray) and Samwell (John Bradley) discovered something about a certain Prince Rhaegar Targaryen and a secret marriage. Yeah, that Rhaegar Targaryen, brother to Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow's (Kit Harington) papa. Maybe.
Did Rhaegar get married to Lyanna Stark instead of just knocking her up, meaning Jon Snow isn't the bastard child everybody thought he was? Jon Snow has a rite to the seat of, well, everything?
The series never explicitly said who Rhaegar married in secret in Dorne, nor have they firmly said who Jon Snow's father is. Does Jon have more of a right to the throne than Dany? These are the serious questions.
Next week, Jon Snow and his ragtag team head to confront the Army of Death. He's got the newly returned Gendry (Joe Dempsie) by his side, but that might now be enough, as you can see in the new promo below.
"Once they know the Army of the Dead is marching, it's time to put up or shut up. [Daenerys] knows he's honest — and is honest to a fault. She's seen the cave. She can't continue a war and still have Seven Kingdoms to rule after the war is done," writer Dave Hill told EW about Jon's mission. "Jon is not about to send others on a deadly mission that he wouldn't shoulder himself. She's gotten used to the technically-in-rebellion King in the North advising her. They're both, in a way, cut from the same cloth — they're both idealists. They both care about the people they govern, which makes them unique in Westeros. And they both feel the same weight of the crown. All that that draws her to him. He's good hearted and would want to ‘break the wheel' with her."
Game of Thrones airs Sundays, 9 p.m. on HBO.