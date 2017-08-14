Girl on Top 2017: Vote in Round 1 For Your Favorite TV Actress

Let the voting begin!

Girl on Top 2017 has officially launched, meaning it's now time to start voting for your favorite TV actresses. Round one is always stacked, but this year it was especially difficult to narrow down the choices to 64. Somehow, we managed to do it, and now it's all up to you!

You can vote for as many ladies as you want as many times as you want, and the 32 actors with the most votes will make it to the next round, which will be tournament-style.