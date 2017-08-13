Maroon 5 Accepts the Decade Award at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards

The band met as teenagers back in the '90s so it's pretty perfect thatMaroon 5 would be picked for the 2017 Teen Choice Awards' Decade Award tonight.

Lead singer Adam Levine and guitarist James Valentine came on stage at the Galen Center and joked about the band's age. "I am not going to lie: I am 38 years old," said Levine. "We look really good for 38. We're not teens, but the fact that teenagers— all of you—can appreciate what we do after all this time. Our first album came out in 2002, before most of you hadn't been born that that point. It's so crazy that we're still doing this."

The new dad then joked that the band's "sixth and final album" was coming out in November, which obviously shocked the audience. Levine quickly said, "I am joking. We are never going to go away."