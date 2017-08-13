Game of Thrones Is Going Everywhere Very Fast (Beyond the Wall Included)

First of all, surprise! Jaime Lannister's not dead!

It's not like we really thought that was a possibility despite his apparent drowning last week, but we were a little surprised to see how cavalier he and Bronn were being as they coughed and sputtered, and as Bran gently scolded Jaime for nearly dying, like they had just played a particularly rough game of paintball or something.

Elsewhere, Daenerys addressed what was left of the Lannister army and tried to explain that she's not the city-burning murderous monster Cersei's been telling them she is. All she wants is for everyone to bow before her...right after she just did a whole bunch of burning and murdering. It was kinda hard to take her comforting words seriously, especially when she promptly burned and murdered any men who refused to bow to her (Bye, Sam's dad and brother).