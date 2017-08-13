Chris Pratt Makes First On-Stage Appearance Since Anna Faris Split at 2017 Teen Choice Awards

Just one week after Chris Pratt made the shocking announcement that he and wife Anna Faris were legally separating, the Jurassic World actor hit the stage at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards tonight to accept the Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor Award.

The actor, who was decked out in a casual ensemble, appeared to be in good spirits despite the sad news.

He and Zoe Saldana were also nominated for Choice MovieShip for their performances in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Despite some trying times, Pratt, who did not do the red carpet for the event, showed no signs of sadness as he accepted the surfboard, which was presented by Millie Bobby Brown, Maddie Ziegler and Grace VanderWaal.

"Wow. Thank you! I love you, too. Thank you!," he began. "What an honor and a privilege to be here at the Teen Choice Awards. Thank you, Millie, Maddie, Grace. Give it up for the gals."