Bruno Mars Honored With Visionary Award at Teen Choice Awards 2017

His award was presented to him by Harvard-bound Black-ish star Yara Shahidi, who praised the performer for his myriad of accomplishments.

Mars couldn't be at the award show, but accepted the award while on his 24K Magic Tour. In the video, the singer, who announced that he would be donating $1 million to aid the victims of the Flint Water Crisis, said, "This means so much to me. I wish I could be there to celebrate with you."

The singer then treated his fans to a teaser of his brand new "Versace on the Floor" music video, which stars another big winner of the night, Zendaya.

Bruno, whose real name is Peter Gene Hernandez, released his debut and breakout single "Just the Way You Are" in 2010. he followed it up with singles such as "Grenade," "Locked Out of Heaven" and "When I Was Your Man." He is also featured on Mark Ronson's hit 2014 track "Uptown Funk."