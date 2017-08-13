Teen Choice Awards 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals: See Jake Paul, the Stars of Dance Moms and More

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow |

Kids and adults of all ages better gather around, because one of summer's biggest parties is about to begin.

The 2017 Teen Choice Awards are here—meaning your favorite stars from sports, music, movies, TV and more are traveling to the University of Southern California's Galen Center in Los Angeles in hopes of picking up a world-famous surfboard.

While we wish everyone could be a winner, some will simply be able to enjoy a star-studded evening at the awards show that airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

And did we mention Ed Sheeran, Zendaya, Millie Bobby Brown, Tyler Hoechlin, Grant Gustin, Melissa Benoist, Olivia Munn, Bella Thorne, Katherine Langford, Maddie Ziegler, Grace Vanderwaal and the cast of Riverdale are all confirmed to appear? Because that's totally what's going down tonight.

But that's not all—Maroon 5 is also set to take home the highly coveted Decade Award, which celebrates the band’s evolution over the past 10 years.

The show also promises performances by Louis Tomlinson and BeBe Rexha, Clean Bandit with Zara Larsson and Rita Ora, the live show promises plenty of surprises.

Before we get to all the winners and must-see moments, we have to talk about the fashion. From the fun and funky to the random and dare we say ridiculous, we have all your stars' looks from head to toe in our massive gallery updating below. Let's get this party started.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Zendaya

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Zendaya

The Spider-Man: Homecoming star looks absolutely fab in her pajama-inspired ensemble.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Adam Scott

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Adam Scott

Big Little Lies actor is all smiles before the show.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Candace Cameron-Bure

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Candace Cameron-Bure

The Fuller House star can't stop smiling before the award show.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Bella Thorne

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bella Thorne

The Famous in Love actress opts for a spell-binding ensemble, complete with colorful makeup.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Louis Tomlinson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Louis Tomlinson

The One Directioner goes for a track suit at the award show.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Victoria Justice

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Victoria Justice

The star was white hot in a tres chic ensemble.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Melissa Benoist

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Melissa Benoist

The Supergirl star was looking super cool in black at the award show.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Lonnie Chavis

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lonnie Chavis

This Is Us star is too-cute on the blue carpet.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Naya Rivera

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Naya Rivera

The former Glee star his big sleeves and a pair of relaxed-fit jeans.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, French Montana

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

French Montana

The rapper is looking cool on the red carpet.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Paris Jackson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Paris Jackson

The personality blooms in a floral frock.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Yara Shahidi

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi

The Black-ish star goes for a cool look for the Teen Choice Awards.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Logan Paul

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Logan Paul

The Vine star looks ready for a night in Sunny California.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Zara Larsson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Zara Larsson

The Swedish singer dons a black bra-top, jacket and cargo pants for the night of fun.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Maddie Ziegler

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Maddie Ziegler

The dancer opts for an Asian-inspired ensemble.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Lili Reinhart

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lili Reinhart

The Riverdale star opts for a sheer maroon ensemble for the 2017 Teen Choice Awards.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nikki and Brie Bella

The Bella twins are double trouble on the blue carpet at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Kaitlin Olson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kaitlin Olson

The Mick star goes for lace on the red carpet.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Iris Apatow, Judd Apatow

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Iris Apatow & Judd Apatow

The producer brings his daughter, who stars on the show Love, to the award show.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Kumail Nanjiani

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kumail Nanjiani

The Big Sick actor goes for jeans and a t-shirt for the 2017 Teen Choice Awards.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Vanessa Hudgens

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

V-Hudge's outfit is out of this world!

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Millie Bobby Brown

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown

Stranger Things star is a vision in yellow.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Lucy Hale

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lucy Hale

Pretty Little Liars actress opts for ornate dress.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Bebe Rexha

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bebe Rexha

The singer, who is performing during the award show, opts for a corseted look for the red carpet.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Janel Parrish

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Janel Parrish

The Pretty Little Liars star is winning in a white cut-out frock.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Mckenna Grace

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

McKenna Grace

The 11-year-old child star suits up in pink for the star-studded event.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Lil Yachty

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lil Yachty

The rapper and some pals opt for casual ensembles for the event.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Rita Ora

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rita Ora

The yellow-haired singer is pretty in electric pink.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Isabela Moner

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Isabela Moner

The singer opts for a feathered frock for the night's festivities. 

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Madelaine Petsch

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Madelaine Petsch

The red-headed Riverdale star opts for some short-shorts at the Teen Choice Awards 2017 at Galen Center in Los Angeles.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Ne-Yo

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ne-Yo

The "Miss Independent" singer is looking super cool at the teen-geared award show.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Hudson Yang

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hudson Yang

Fresh Off the Boat star smiles wide at the Teen Choice Awards.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Peyton List

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Peyton List

The Disney star rocks red at the Teen Choice Awards 2017 at Galen Center in Los Angeles, California.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Nia Sioux

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nia Sioux

The Dance Moms star steps up on the red carpet.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Isabella Giannulli, Lori Loughlin, Olivia Giannulli

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Isabella Giannulli, Lori Loughlin and Olivia Giannulli

The former Full House stars and her daughters go for lace on the blue carpet.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Carter Jenkins

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Carter Jenkins

The Famous in Love star slips on a jean jacket for the fun-filled bash.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Katherine McNamara

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Katherine McNamara

The star goes for a colorful creation at the award show.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Jake Paul

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jake Paul

YouTube personality looked super cool on the red carpet.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Ayo, Teo

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Ayo & Teo

Brothers Ayleo and Mateo Bowles attend the award show in style.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Kendall Vertes

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kendall Vertes

The Dance Moms star is rocking red at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Chloe Lukasiak

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chloe Lukasiak

 The personality attends the Teen Choice Awards 2017 at Galen Center on August 13, 2017 in Los Angeles.

