The Bachelor's Vienna Girardi Reveals She Lost Twins in Miscarriage

In a very sad turn of events, The Bachelor star Vienna Girardi revealed in a Facebook post earlier today that she recently suffered a miscarriage while carrying her twins, who were just 18 weeks.
In her detailed account of what happened, the 31-year-old said that she too almost died and had to be in the ICU for four days.
The reality star, who won season 14 of the ABC dating competition, announced in June that she was expecting. In July, she announced said that she was to have two girls. Vienna is known to Bachelor fans as the woman who got a ring from 2010's Bachelor Jake Pavelka.
On Sunday, Vienna wrote about her devastating loss in an emotional and lengthy post. "On Aug 3rd, I went in for an ultra sound bc the Perinatologist notice one of my twins had more fluids than the other which was the first sign of TTTS (Twin to Twin Transfusion Syndrome) this is when one twin takes more nutrients than the other," wrote the reality star.
"They said that it did look like it had improved over the last week though. Unfortunately, that was not the case and that evening my water broke due to the amniotic sacs rupturing. I spent the next 2 days in the hospital trying everything to save them," recounted Vienna.
In the post, Vienna revealed that she lost the twins on August 5 and that she had to have emergency surgery during the ordeal.
"My little angels went to Heaven on Aug 5th and I was rushed into the OR for emergency surgery and was in the ICU for 4 days."
The doctors had warned me that if I did not go into labor and deliver the babies, I was taking the chance of risking my own life and causing an infection in my uterus but they could not survive at only 18 weeks," she revealed. "I did everything to save them but their hearts stopped beating on day two which is also when I went into a septic shock with 104 fever."
The grieving star also wrote a tribute to her unborn daughters: "RIP My Sweet Angels Your mommy will never forget you and I loved you both with my entire heart. I thank you all for your support and prayers but I would appreciate it if at this time everyone can respect my privacy and allow me to grieve."
Our hearts are with Vienna during this sad time.