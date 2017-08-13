Gwen Stefani Throws Son Zuma a Magical Harry Potter-Themed 9th Birthday Party

Gwen Stefani

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

Now that's an awesome mom!

Gwen Stefani certainly threw her son Zuma an early ninth birthday party Sunday; It was Harry Potter-themed and it looked just magical.

As seen in videos and photos posted on his mother's Instagram Stories feed, the bash included life-size cut-outs of Harry Potter, Severus Snape and Draco Malfoy, flags containing the emblems of the four Hogwarts houses as well as bunches of balloons with their respective colors, a fake "Platform 9¾," a colorful fruit display—that included an owl made out of a pineapple and melons and a three-tiered cake bearing Hogwarts' symbol and a Sorting Hat topper, 

Gwen also filmed Zuma, who like Harry Potter, wears glasses, looking excited as he took in the sights.

And there was so much room for activities! A water slide was set up in the backyard.

Zuma, who turns 9 later this month, is Gwen's middle child with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The two are also parents to sons Kingston, 11, and Apollo, 3.

Happy birthday, Zuma!

