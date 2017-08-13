Jordin Sparks and Boyfriend Dana Isaiah Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Vienna Girardi, Instagram

The Bachelor's Vienna Girardi Reveals She Lost Twins in Miscarriage

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani Throws Son Zuma a Magical Harry Potter-Themed 9th Birthday Party

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Reunite and Look Cozy at Concert Months After Split

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jordin Sparks, Dana Isaiah

Earl Gibson III/WireImage

Jordin Sparks and new boyfriend Dana Isaiah were all smiles during their recent red carpet debut as a couple.

They started dating a few months ago and pop singer and former American Idol winner had made their relationship Instagram official in July, posting a pic of them cozying up on International Kissing Day and writing, "Grateful for you."

Sparks and Isaiah walked the red carpet together for the first time Friday evening at the 17th annual Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. Sparks wore a royal blue, high-neck, over-the-knee halter dress and black pumps while her man wore a gray suit.

Photos

Ranking Every American Idol Winner

Grind together, SHINE together ?

A post shared by Dana Isaiah (@_danaisaiah) on

A post shared by Dana Isaiah (@_danaisaiah) on

Sparks, who famously previously dated Jason Derulo and Sage the Gemini, and her new boyfriend have posted many adorable photos of each other on Instagram in recent weeks.

My ride & thrive," she wrote last week.

"God was definitely looking out for ya boy when he hand crafted this one," Isaiah wrote in June. "My ride or die."

TAGS/ Jordin Sparks , Couples , Life/Style , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.