Kevin Hart and Pregnant Wife Eniko Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Tributes

Happy first anniversary to Kevin Hart and Eniko Hart!

The actor and comedian and his pregnant wife paid tribute to each other on Instagram Sunday with sweet messages and photos from their wedding.

"Happy 1 year anniversary to this unbelievable wife of mine," Kevin wrote, alongside a photo of the two dancing. Eniko is wearing a white semi-sheer, sleeveless, lace and tulle Vera Wang mermaid gown and double-tier cathedral-length veil.. "Thank u for all that you do."

Thank you for loving me & supporting me at the highest level...Thank you for loving & embracing my kids & the way you do..." Kevin wrote. "Thank you for turning my house into home...Thank you for simply making me Happy....You are & will forever be my "Rib"....1 year down & the rest of our life to go....Our family & our union is getting bigger & stronger & I love it!!!!! #Harts"

Kevin and Eniko had wed on Aug. 13, 2016 at a private estate near Santa Barbara, California in front of friends and family, including his daughter Heaven, 12, and son Hendrix, 9, who served as his best man. This past May, on Mother's Day, the happy couple announced Eniko is pregnant with their first child together. They are expecting a boy.