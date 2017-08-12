Bruno Mars Donates $1 Million to Aid Victims of Flint Water Crisis

by Meg Swertlow

Bruno Mars is spreading some of the 24K magic to help people who are in need.

During a stop on his sold-out 24K Magic World Tour, the powerhouse singer surprised the audience at the Palace in Auburn Hills, Michigan, when he announced that he would be donating a whopping $1 million from the show to provide aid to the victims of the Flint water crisis. 

The "Versace on the Floor" singer wowed the crowd when he briefly stopped the show to make the big announcement. "I'm very thankful to the Michigan audience for joining me in supporting this cause," Mars said in a statement.

"Ongoing challenges remain years later for Flint residents, and it's important that we don't forget our brothers and sisters affected by this disaster. As people, especially as Americans, we need to stand together to make sure something like this never happens in any community ever again," continued the singer.

From the show tonight, Mars and Live Nation have redirected funds to The Community Foundation of Greater Flint. The Community Foundation of Greater Flint is currently addressing the multitude of issues facing the city after the water crisis and resulting disaster from the effects of the population's exposure to lead. 

Mars kicked off the North American leg of his tour, which consists of 85 dates, in Las Vegas on July 15th. After his North American tour, the 31-year-old will then hit Europe for three months. 

