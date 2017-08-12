Nicki Minaj's Racy New Photo Will Leave Your Jaw on the Floor

Wow!

Nicki Minaj certainly made sure to grab some attention when she posted this eye-catching photo on her Instagram earlier today. In the image, the rap queen looks over her shoulder and shows off her assets, wearing a black leotard, wide belt, sky-high heels, complete with silver fringed chaps.

Nicki the Ninja was also armed with a blonde wig and a killer stare for the belfie. The jaw-dropping image has no caption but that stare may be all the fierceness a viewer could handle.