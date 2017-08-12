Olympic Gold Medalist Sanya Richards-Ross Gives Birth to First Child With NFL Star Aaron Ross

The athletes dated for seven years before getting married on the Olympian's birthday in 2010.

Richards-Ross made headlines in June when she revealed in her memoir Chasing Grace: What The Quarter Mile Has Taught Me About God and Life, that the day before flying to Beijing for the summer games in 2008, she'd had an abortion. At the time, she was engaged to Ross, however, the pregnancy was unexpected and so she terminated it.

That Olympic games, she took home the gold in the 4x400 meter relay and has since celebrated great success in her athletic career, being named the world champion in the 400 meter in 2010. However, she said in the memoir that the decision took a toll on their relationship until they eventually decided to tell each other the things they always wanted to say—and that brought them closer together than ever before.

The couple recently opened up to People about their pregnancy news and said, "Many parts of our lives have felt like a fairy tale, but this is our biggest blessing yet," the couple told "We are so excited to start a family and can't wait to begin this new adventure!"