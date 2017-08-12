Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Go Glam at Friends' Italian Wedding

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd certainly know how to make a style statement.

The Dancing With the Stars' newlyweds, who were married last month, added some drama to their honeymoon to Lake Como, Italy when they posed for some seriously gorgeous photos before attending the wedding of friends named Ashley and Johnny. The picture-perfect spot is near George Clooney's famed home away from home.

The dazzling duo brought out their best duds and made sure to get on Instagram to share the images with their legion of fans. Maks wore a sexy tux, while his new wife opted for a red frock. Maks' brother and best man Val Chmerkovskiy, who also made the trip across the pond, took the sleek photos of the couple before the group attended the Italian nuptials.

But Val's not the only one who who came along for the wedding. The couple's maid-of-honor and wedding planner Nicole Volynets Gamer and her husband Ilya Gamer also flew to the seaside spot. Val's girlfriend Jenna Johnson stayed behind in the U.S. as she is competing on So You Think You Can Dance All-Stars season 14.

Peta wrote in one of the photos she shared on Instagram, "Wedding time with my loves ... So happy to celebrate Ashley and Johnny! #nosleeptillcomo."