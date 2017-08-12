Salma Hayek Showers in a Bikini in Sizzling Photo

Fun fact: Salma Hayek is 50 and looks incredible.

She posted on her Instagram page Friday a photo of herself on a tropical vacation, which shows her showering outdoors in a bikini. And she looks I-N-C-R-E-D-I-B-L-E.

"#water the most beautiful delicious and precious necessity of humans," she wrote.

On Saturday, she shared a photo of her sitting in a different bikini in a shallow pool while holding binoculars.

Hayek recently opened up about diet, body image and aging in an interview with Net-A-Porter's digital magazine, The EDIT.

"I was born in the wrong era; with [big] boobs, it's impossible to find the right thing," she said. "I'm sure the '50s or '70s would have suited me. But I love the word 'curvy'; it's artistic. It's a beautiful image, there is a flow to it. A straight line can be boring. You have to think about energy, the beauty of sound. Sound doesn't travel in lines—it oscillates. Energy is oscillations: water is curvy, vibration is curvy. It's sexy and it's powerful. I'm not going to lie to you, I would like the curve to go in instead of out in some places, but I love a little curve."