Jennifer Aniston Doesn't Mind the Attention Over Rachel's Nipples on Friends

So no one told you they were going to make a blog...

Jennifer Aniston's Friends character probably wasn't a fan of padded bras. Rachel Green showed her nipples through her tight shirts on many episodes of the '90s sitcom and fans certainly noticed. Years later, as social media became more popular, some of them would go on to create Tumblr blogs dedicated to them, such as The One With Rachel's Nipples and Jennifer Aniston's Nipples in Friends.

In an interview with Vogue, posted this week, Aniston was asked how she felt being called "the OG of #FreeTheNipple because of how often Rachel's nipples showed through her outfits."

"Yeah, I don't know what to say about that!" she replied. "It's just one of those things, I guess. I wear a bra, I don't know what to tell ya!"

"And I don't know why we're supposed to be ashamed of them—it's just the way my breasts are!" she continued. "But hey, OG, I'm not going to complain!"