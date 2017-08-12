Jersey Shore Cast Sure Has Changed...Kind of: See Them Then and Now Before Reunion

Can you believe it's been almost five years since Jersey Shore went off the air?
And that it's been more than seven years since we were first introduced to She Who They Call Snooki and got to party vicariously with her and the rest of the cast?
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio reunited for the E! special Road Trip Reunion: Return To the Jersey Shore, which will air on Aug. 20.
The stars sure have changed! Well, kind of. Check out photos of them then and now.
MTV
Almost 10 years later and we're still GTLing.
Jersey Shore premiered in 2009, changing reality TV and the rest of the country's opinion of the Garden State forever. The MTV series introduced viewers to eight unforgettable Guidos and Guidettes as they spent the summer partying in a house in Seaside Heights.
After six seasons, 71 episodes and a trip to Italy, the show stopped fist-pumping in 2012. So what is the cast up to these days?
MTV; Bennett Raglin/Getty Images
Arguably the breakout star of Seaside, Snooki has gone on to make numerous appearances on reality shows, including Dancing With the Stars and, most recently, The New Celebrity Apprentice. She and co-star JWoww also landed their own spinoff, which focused on their transition into motherhood, and she tried out professional wrestling for a bit in 2011. Snooki married Jionni LaValle in 2014, and the couple has two children together.
MTV; Jerod Harris/Getty Images
The Situation has made the reality show rounds since leaving the Shore, appearing on Dancing With the Stars, Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars Family Edition, Worst Cooks in America and Celebrity Big Brother in the UK.
MTV; Thos Robinson/Getty Images
In addition to the spinoff with Snooki, JWoww also appeared on One Life to Live, Worst Cooks in America and Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars after leaving the Shore. JWoww married her longtime love Roger Mathews in 2015, and the couple has two children together, Meilani Alexandra and Greyson Valor.
MTV; Jerod Harris/Getty Images
Like Snooki and JWoww, Vinny also stayed in the MTV family after Jersey Shore, landing his own talk show, The Show With Vinny, in 2013. He also landed a cooking show with his mother, Vinny & Ma Eat America, which aired on The Cooking Channel. Vinny, 29, also wrote a book, Control The Crazy: My Plan To Stop Stressing, Avoid Drama, and Maintain Inner Cool, and released a clothing line, IHAV.
MTV; Leon Bennett/Getty Images
The DJ found love with Aubrey O'Day on season one of Famously Single, and the reality stars are still dating. After Jersey Shore ended, Pauly D was the first cast member to get his own spinoff, The Pauly D Project, and in 2013, he welcomed a daughter, Amabella Sophia, whose mother Amanda Markert, a former Hooters waitress.
MTV; Mark Davis/Getty Images
After an on-and-off again relationship with Sammi, Ron-Ron followed in Pauly D's footsteps and went on the second season of Famously Single, where he ended up dating Malika Haqq. Sadly, they split after two months.
MTV; Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images
Deena, who joined the show in season three, is engaged to Chris Buckner.
MTV; Bennett Raglin/Getty Images
After quitting the show in season two due to confrontations with cast members, Angelina, who described herself as "the Kim Kardashian of Staten Island," went on to join the first season cast of Couples Therapy, and is now an EMT For FDNY.
A lot has happened over the past few years. Besties Snooki and JWoww are married with children. Pauly D is also a dad. And most of the stars have continued their reality TV careers.
Many of the Jersey Shore peeps have kept in touch over the years. In March, a group reunited for Sammi's birthday. In May, Sammi attended Deena Cortese's bridal shower.
"Hot messes, nothing's changed," Snooki wrote on Snapchat.