Vin Diesel Announces Fast & Furious Live Tour

Fast & Furious is hitting the road.

Star Vin Diesel announced on Facebook Live this week an international tour of arena stunt shows based on the hit franchise, in which he plays main character Dom Toretto.

"As you know, my work with Fast & Furious never ends, which I'm grateful for because of you all," he said, wearing a mechanic's work shirt with his character's name on it "So now, I am in New York, believe it or not, and we are filming something that is going to be pretty state-of-the-art, something no one's ever seen before, which is a live show, which will be, I think it's first gonna be a show at the O2 Arena in London that's gonna go all over the world and we're really excited about it. But it'll be a way for you to kind of see the action firsthand."

"I'm in the middle of shooting it right now," he added. "It's amazing how many studios there are in New York City now."

Part of the most recently released Fast & Furious film, The Fate of the Furious, movie No. 8, takes place in the city.