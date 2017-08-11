Drake and Future Accused of Negligent Hiring in $25 Million Lawsuit From Concertgoer

Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Drake and Future have found themselves in a legal situation after a fan attended their Summer Sixteen tour.
The two rappers are among a group of defendants who are facing a $25 million lawsuit for negligence in hiring a security guard for a Nashville concert who allegedly coaxed the plaintiff to a backstage area and raped her.
In court documents obtained by E! News, the alleged victim states that she was approached by a man associated with the Bridgestone Arena where the concert was being held. This man was later identified as Leavy Johnson.
According to the complaint, the employee offered to take the fan backstage to meet the performers.
Instead of meeting the rappers, however, Leavy allegedly pushed the victim "to the ground and violently assaulted and raped her, shattering her cell phone and causing severe physical and psychological injury." Leavy was ultimately arrested and currently awaits trial.
Matteo Prandoni / BFA
The plaintiff argues that "each and every one of the defendants was the agent of the others in the context of the event, and, as a result, each is responsible for the conduct of the others."
In addition, they argue that the defendants had a duty to ensure that their employees, agents and independent contractors did not harm concert attendees.
Back in the summer of 2016, Drake and Future collaborated on the Summer Sixteen tour that became the highest grossing hip-hop tour of 2016.
According to court documents, the concert at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville alone grossed more than $1.4 million in revenue with more than 15,000 concertgoers in attendance.
Drake and Future have not publicly commented on the lawsuit filed this month.