Drake and Future Accused of Negligent Hiring in $25 Million Lawsuit From Concertgoer

Drake and Future have found themselves in a legal situation after a fan attended their Summer Sixteen tour.

The two rappers are among a group of defendants who are facing a $25 million lawsuit for negligence in hiring a security guard for a Nashville concert who allegedly coaxed the plaintiff to a backstage area and raped her.

In court documents obtained by E! News, the alleged victim states that she was approached by a man associated with the Bridgestone Arena where the concert was being held. This man was later identified as Leavy Johnson.

According to the complaint, the employee offered to take the fan backstage to meet the performers.

Instead of meeting the rappers, however, Leavy allegedly pushed the victim "to the ground and violently assaulted and raped her, shattering her cell phone and causing severe physical and psychological injury." Leavy was ultimately arrested and currently awaits trial.