Teen Choice Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

MOVIES & TELEVISION

Choice Breakout TV Star (#ChoiceBreakoutTVStar)

Chrissy Metz – This is Us

Finn Wolfhard – Stranger Things

K.J. Apa – Riverdale

Lili Reinhart – Riverdale

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Ryan Destiny – Star

Choice TVShip (#ChoiceTVShip)

#BELLARKE (Eliza Taylor & Bob Morley) – The 100

#BUGHEAD (Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse) – Riverdale

#EMISON (Shay Mitchell & Sasha Pieterse) – Pretty Little Liars

#KARAMEL (Chris Wood & Melissa Benoist) – Supergirl

#MALEC (Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr.) – Shadowhunters: The Mortal

Instruments

#STYDIA (Holland Roden & Dylan O'Brien) – Teen Wolf

Choice Liplock (#ChoiceLipLock)

Chris Pine & Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman

Dan Stevens & Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast

Jennifer Morrison & Colin O'Donoghue – Once Upon a Time

Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr. – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood – Supergirl

Orlando Bloom & Keira Knightley – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Choice Movie Villain (#ChoiceMovieVillain)

Charlize Theron – The Fate of the Furious

Elizabeth Banks – Power Rangers

James McAvoy – Split

Javier Bardem – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Luke Evans – Beauty and the Beast

Priyanka Chopra – Baywatch

Choice Breakout Movie Star (#ChoiceBreakoutMovieStar)

Auli'i Cravalho – Moana

Deepika Padukone – xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Harry Styles – Dunkirk

Janelle Monáe – Hidden Figures

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: Homecoming

Zendaya – Spider-Man: Homecoming

Choice MovieShip (#ChoiceMovieShip)

Chris Pratt & Zoe Saldana – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Deepika Padukone & Ruby Rose – xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Emma Watson & Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast

Gal Gadot & Chris Pine – Wonder Woman

Michelle Rodriguez & Vin Diesel – The Fate of the Furious

Zac Efron & Dwayne Johnson – Baywatch

Choice Action Movie (#ChoiceActionMovie)

Logan

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

The Fate of the Furious

Transformers: The Last Knight

Wonder Woman

xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Choice Action Movie Actor (#ChoiceActionMovieActor)

Brenton Thwaites – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Chris Pine – Wonder Woman

Dwayne Johnson – The Fate of the Furious

Hugh Jackman – Logan

Johnny Depp – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Vin Diesel – The Fate of the Furious, xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Choice Action Movie Actress (#ChoiceActionMovieActress)

Deepika Padukone – xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman

Kaya Scodelario – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Michelle Rodriguez – The Fate of the Furious

Nina Dobrev – xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Ruby Rose – xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Choice Sci-Fi Movie (#ChoiceSciFiMovie)

Arrival

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Power Rangers

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Space Between Us

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActor)

Asa Butterfield – The Space Between Us

Chris Pratt – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Dacre Montgomery – Power Rangers

Diego Luna – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Jeremy Renner – Arrival

Tom Hiddleston – Kong: Skull Island

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActress)

Amy Adams – Arrival

Becky G – Power Rangers

Brie Larson – Kong: Skull Island

Felicity Jones – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Naomi Scott – Power Rangers

Zoe Saldana – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Choice Fantasy Movie (#ChoiceFantasyMovie)

Beauty and the Beast

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

Moana

Choice Fantasy Movie Actor (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActor)

Asa Butterfield – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

Benedict Cumberbatch – Doctor Strange

Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast

Dwayne Johnson – Moana

Eddie Redmayne – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Choice Fantasy Movie Actress (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActress)

Auli'i Cravalho – Moana

Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast

Eva Green – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

Katherine Waterston – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Rachel McAdams –Doctor Strange

Choice Drama Movie (#ChoiceDramaMovie)

Before I Fall

Everything, Everything

Gifted

Hidden Figures

The Edge of Seventeen

The Shack



Choice Drama Movie Actor (#ChoiceDramaMovieActor)

Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge

Chris Evans – Gifted

Kian Lawley – Before I Fall

Nick Robinson – Everything, Everything

Taylor Lautner – Run the Tide

Choice Drama Movie Actress (#ChoiceDramaMovieActress)

Amandla Stenberg – Everything, Everything

Emma Watson – The Circle

Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen

Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures

Zoey Deutch – Before I Fall

Choice Comedy Movie (#ChoiceComedyMovie)

Cars 3

Finding Dory

Keeping Up with the Joneses

The LEGO Batman Movie

Table 19

Choice Comedy Movie Actor (#ChoiceComedyMovieActor)

Dwayne Johnson – Baywatch

Owen Wilson – Cars 3

Ricky Garcia – Bigger Fatter Liar

Will Arnett – The LEGO Batman Movie

Zac Efron – Baywatch

Zach Galifianakis – Keeping Up with the Joneses

Choice Comedy Movie Actress (#ChoiceComedyMovieActress)

Alexandra Daddario – Baywatch

Anna Kendrick – Table 19

Ellen DeGeneres – Finding Dory

Gal Gadot – Keeping Up with the Joneses

Jennifer Hudson – Sandy Wexler

Tori Kelly – Sing

Choice TV Villain (#ChoiceTVVillain)

Cory Michael Smith – Gotham

Grant Gustin – The Flash

Janel Parrish – Pretty Little Liars

Josh Segarra – Arrow

Mark Pellegrino – Supernatural

Teri Hatcher – Supergirl

Choice Breakout TV Show (#ChoiceBreakoutTVShow)

Famous in Love

Riverdale

Star

Stranger Things

This is Us

Timeless

Choice Hissy Fit (#ChoiceHissyFit)

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast

Kurt Russell – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Luke Evans – Beauty and the Beast

Madelaine Petsch – Riverdale

Malcolm Barrett – Timeless

Choice Scene Stealer (#ChoiceSceneStealer)

Camila Mendes – Riverdale

Colin O'Donoghue – Once Upon a Time

Josh Gad – Beauty and the Beast

Michael Rooker – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

RJ Cyler – Power Rangers

Taylor Lautner – Scream Queens