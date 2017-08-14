A Celeb Makeup Artist Uses This $5 Lip Balm 2 Surprising Ways

You know those products that you just can't live without? For Priv makeup artist Jared Lipscomb, this is it.

"The Burt's Bee lip line is so bomb," he told E! News before appearing on E!'s freeSTYLE alongside The Bachelor's Vanessa Grimaldi and host Zuri Hall. "I love any of their tinted chapsticks. They have some dark ones that have berry tones. They're just colored enough to give you that subtle pop without being overpowering, and they're easy to wear all day."

Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Balm ($4.99) uses shea butter and botanical waxes to tout eight-hour moisture. So, if you're more of a lip-balm-kind-of-girl or you have dry lips, this product can easily be your go-to when you want to add some color.