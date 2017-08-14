A Celeb Makeup Artist Uses This $5 Lip Balm 2 Surprising Ways

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid Proves It's Time to Swap Your Sandals for Mules

ESC: Rachel Lindsay

Saturday Savings: Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay's LWD Is 40% Off

ESC: Reese Witherspoon

Celeb-Approved Books You Have to Read Before Summer Is Over

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Must Do Monday

You know those products that you just can't live without? For Priv makeup artist Jared Lipscomb, this is it.

"The Burt's Bee lip line is so bomb," he told E! News before appearing on E!'s freeSTYLE alongside The Bachelor's Vanessa Grimaldi and host Zuri Hall. "I love any of their tinted chapsticks. They have some dark ones that have berry tones. They're just colored enough to give you that subtle pop without being overpowering, and they're easy to wear all day."

Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Balm ($4.99) uses shea butter and botanical waxes to tout eight-hour moisture. So, if you're more of a lip-balm-kind-of-girl or you have dry lips, this product can easily be your go-to when you want to add some color. 

Photos

Celebrities' Favorite Drugstore Beauty Products

For a bolder lip, try this: The beauty pro recommends priming your lips with lip liner, making sure to blend the product all over the lips with your fingers or a beauty blender. This will make your lip color last longer. Then, he suggests going over the base with a tinted balm.

"You can use a liner and chapstick and be done," he said. "You'll still get a bold lip, but without having to put in a lot of effort."

If that's not enough, Jared shared one more way you can use the drugstore must-have: "I have been known to use a deep red, cherry color, dab it on my fingers and use it as a sheer, glossy blush. If you blend it out enough, it creates a glistening flush."

Just think: You can get both a lip color and a blush for five bucks. Can't beat that, right?

E! and Priv are both part of the NBCUniversal family. 

TAGS/ Style Collective , Beauty , Life/Style , Freestyle , Must-Do Mondays , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.