A Celeb Makeup Artist Uses This $5 Lip Balm 2 Surprising Ways

You know those products that you just can't live without? For Priv makeup artist Jared Lipscomb, this is it.
"The Burt's Bee lip line is so bomb," he told E! News before appearing on E!'s freeSTYLE alongside The Bachelor's Vanessa Grimaldi and host Zuri Hall. "I love any of their tinted chapsticks. They have some dark ones that have berry tones. They're just colored enough to give you that subtle pop without being overpowering, and they're easy to wear all day."
Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Balm ($4.99) uses shea butter and botanical waxes to tout eight-hour moisture. So, if you're more of a lip-balm-kind-of-girl or you have dry lips, this product can easily be your go-to when you want to add some color.
For a bolder lip, try this: The beauty pro recommends priming your lips with lip liner, making sure to blend the product all over the lips with your fingers or a beauty blender. This will make your lip color last longer. Then, he suggests going over the base with a tinted balm.
"You can use a liner and chapstick and be done," he said. "You'll still get a bold lip, but without having to put in a lot of effort."
If that's not enough, Jared shared one more way you can use the drugstore must-have: "I have been known to use a deep red, cherry color, dab it on my fingers and use it as a sheer, glossy blush. If you blend it out enough, it creates a glistening flush."
Just think: You can get both a lip color and a blush for five bucks. Can't beat that, right?
