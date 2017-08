Jessica Biel

Jessica has been full of book suggestions recently. During a recent Reddit AMA, she mentioned The Fair Fight by Anna Freeman, which is about female boxers in the 1800s. "[It's] based on true events that were really happening," Jessica said. She also recently posted on her Instagram about the passionate novel inspired by historical events, And After The Fire by Lauren Belfer. We don't even know where to start.

The Fair Fight, Anna Freeman, $9.87

And After The Fire, Lauren Belfer, $14.84