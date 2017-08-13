Famously Single Recap: Chad Johnson Kisses Karina Smirnoff and Malika Haqq Gets Real About Split From Ronnie Magro-Ortiz

Sealed with a kiss!

After an emotional roller coaster of ups and downs, everything was smooth sailing for Chad Johnson and Karina Smirnoff in Sunday's Famously Single season finale—so they finally took things to the next level.

The former Bachelorette cast member and pro dancer heated up the group's farewell celebration with a passionate smooch that was long overdue. "Finally I just felt like the moment was right and I went for it," Johnson explained. "And it was f--king awesome!"

Meanwhile, Ronnie Magro-Ortiz took a huge step forward in his relationship with Malika Haqq by giving her a personalized key to his apartment!