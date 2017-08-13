Famously Single Recap: Chad Johnson Kisses Karina Smirnoff and Malika Haqq Gets Real About Split From Ronnie Magro-Ortiz

Sealed with a kiss!
After an emotional roller coaster of ups and downs, everything was smooth sailing for Chad Johnson and Karina Smirnoff in Sunday's Famously Single season finale—so they finally took things to the next level.
The former Bachelorette cast member and pro dancer heated up the group's farewell celebration with a passionate smooch that was long overdue. "Finally I just felt like the moment was right and I went for it," Johnson explained. "And it was f--king awesome!"
Meanwhile, Ronnie Magro-Ortiz took a huge step forward in his relationship with Malika Haqq by giving her a personalized key to his apartment!
"You can come and go whenever you want," the Jersey Shore star confessed. "I have nothing to hide. I just want you."
However, fast forward six months later, Dr. Darcy Sterling met up with several of the cast members for an update on their love lives and a lot had changed since their time in the loft. "Basically me and Karina, it lasted like a little while after the show and then I got another girlfriend," Johnson told the relationship therapist.
Haqq also opened up about her break up. "I think I may have worked for [Ronnie] a whole lot more than he worked for me," she admitted, explaining, "He is verbally aggressive and those are things that don't speak positively to me. Those are epic flags. He's not a bad person. He's just not the guy for me."
See all the highlights from Famously Single's season two finale in the video above!