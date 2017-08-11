Kylie Jenner Can't Wait to Turn 21: "I've Never Had a Drink Before"

Kylie Jenner just turned 20 but she can't wait to turn 21.

Why? For the same reason many Americans under 21 can't wait to turn 21.

In an on-camera interview with BuzzFeed, posted Friday, the Keeping With the Kardashians cast member and star of new E! series Life of Kylie was asked what she is looking forward to the most about being in her twenties. Kylie celebrated her 20th birthday the day before.

"Probably turning 21. I feel like that's fun. You know, I've never had a drink before so I just wanna know what it's like," she responded.