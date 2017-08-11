Meet the Next Generation of Model Kids in Lifetime's Growing Up Supermodel

If we've learned one thing from the likes of Yolanda Hadid and Gigi Hadid it's that modeling can be hereditary. Lifetime's new reality series, Growing Up Supermodel, takes that a step further and introduces the next generation of, you guessed it, supermodel offspring.
In the exclusive preview above, get to know the cast, which includes Ricky Schroder's daughters Cambrie and Faith Schroder, Atiana De La Hoya, daughter of actress/model Shanna Moakler and boxer Oscar De La Hoya, Kelly Le Brock and Steven Seagal's daughter Arissa Le Brock , Cairo Peele, the daughter of supermodel Beverly Peele, Jake Moritt, son of actress Krista Allen, and Janis Ostojic, the son of international supermodel JD Ostojic.
Lifetime
"The new breed of models are all kids just like us," Cairo says. "Children of celebrities."
With parents in the business, these new models trying to make a name for themselves in the game basically have built in checks and balances. The perks and pitfalls of the industry are life lessons their parents lived.
"I started modeling at 12. I was doing, like, every runway show at 12 and a half. I made my first million at 14," Beverly, Cairo's mom, says in the trailer above. "And I lost my first million at 17."
Arissa's mom, Kelly Le Brock, didn't want her daughter to know she was in movies or that she was a model. "I just wanted you to think I was the cook," Kelly says.
Get to know the cast and their famous parents in the video above.
Growing Up Supermodel premieres Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 10 p.m. on Lifetime.