Sarah Michelle Gellar Pays Tribute to Robin Williams With Sweet Selfie on 3rd Anniversary of His Death

Sarah Michelle Gellar took to social media Friday to pay tribute to Robin Williams on the third anniversary of his death.

The iconic Oscar-winning actor and comedian played her father on the CBS comedy The Crazy Ones, which aired for one season and ended in April 2014, about four months before he was found dead at his California home. He was 63.

"Robin, we keep you with us this through all the gifts you have left, of which there are many. So today, watch one of his movies, listen to his comedy specials or quote your favorite joke. You were a comedy genius, a phenomenal actor and a great friend. We miss you everyday, but today especially," Gellar wrote on Instagram, alongside a black and white selfie of her and the actor.