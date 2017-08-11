Amber Heard & Elon Musk Set the Record Straight About Their Split: "Just a Normal Relationship With a Giant Magnifying Glass"

Amber Heard and Elon Musk want to make one thing clear—everything is ok.

While the couple has since called it quits on their private romance, the duo are making a joint effort to set any stories straight. "Having read recent articles about our relationship, we would like to speak for ourselves," they said in a joint statement issued Friday to People. "The distance has been really tough on our relationship, because we haven't been able to see each other much. All relationships have their ups and downs, of course."

If there was any doubt about how they feel about each other today, the actress and tech mogul are making every effort to reiterate they are not on bad terms.