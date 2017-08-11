Best Dressed of the Week: Emma Roberts, Rita Ora & More

It looks like this week's style stars are really into matchy-matchy color schemes and coordinating sets, which just goes to show that you really can't have too much of a good thing.

Emma Robertswas living her best life in a Dolores Haze crop top and mini skirt combo, which has us questioning why this set isn't already a part of our pre-fall wardrobe.

Meanwhile, Rita Ora once again proved that when it comes to double denim, the possibilities are endless. Between her sparkly, grommet jacket and oh-so edgy, lace-up Death By Dolls skirt, the singer has pretty much given us the ultimate It Girl uniform.