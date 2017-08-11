Best Dressed of the Week: Emma Roberts, Rita Ora & More

by Briana Trusty |

ESC: Best Dressed, Emma Roberts

Elder Ordonez / Splash News

It looks like this week's style stars are really into matchy-matchy color schemes and coordinating sets, which just goes to show that you really can't have too much of a good thing. 

Emma Robertswas living her best life in a Dolores Haze crop top and mini skirt combo, which has us questioning why this set isn't already a part of our pre-fall wardrobe. 

Meanwhile, Rita Ora once again proved that when it comes to double denim, the possibilities are endless. Between her sparkly, grommet jacket and oh-so edgy, lace-up Death By Dolls skirt, the singer has pretty much given us the ultimate It Girl uniform. 

Photos

Best Dressed at 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards

Needless to say, our picks for this week's Best Dressed are totally killing the street-style game. Don't believe us? Keep scrolling. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Emily Ratajkowski

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Emily Ratajkowski

The It Girl looks summertime fine in this pale, pink La Perla number and Giuseppe Zanotti heels. 

 

ESC: Best Dressed, Vanessa Hudgens

BG005/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa is like a modern-day Little Red Riding Hood in this bright, red tracksuit accessorized with Adidas slides and a Goyard tote. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Emma Roberts

Elder Ordonez / Splash News

Emma Roberts

The leggy lady is dressed to impress in this matching Dolores Haze striped mini skirt and crop top set. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Rita Ora

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

Rita Ora

The British beauty is spotted out and about in the double denim combo of our dreams (we mean, check out that edgy, lace-up skirt—major heart eyes).  

ESC: Best Dressed, Eva Marcille

Alo Ceballos/GC Images

Eva Marcille

We're loving the contrast between Eva's cool band tee and playful, striped skirt. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Olivia Palmero

Jesse Bauer/startraksphoto.com

Olivia Palermo

The style star steps out in a fun twist on the classic jumpsuit with an all-white Self-Portrait lace cut-out jumpsuit and completes the look with a cute Meli Melo bucket bag

ESC: Best Dressed, Eva Longoria

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

Eva Longoria

The actress is easy, breezy and effortlessly beautiful in this flowing, snakeskin print number with a jagged hem.

ESC: Best Dressed, Naomi Watts

Elder Ordonez / Splash News

Naomi Watts

Naomi adds a pop of color to her silky, monochromatic Fendi look (bonus style points for the sheer illusion cut-outs) with bright red lips and matching peep-toe pumps.

ESC: Best Dressed, Jessica Simpson

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

Jessica Simpson

The singer might be wearing camouflage, but it's easy to see that Jessica is slaying this look. We love how she paired the sequin mini with a fitted, black blazer to make the look a little more street-style friendly.

ESC: Best Dressed, Kate Beckinsale

Robert O'neil / Splash News

Kate Beckinsale

Kate's Aritzia camisole with black, lace trim adds a bit of edge to this otherwise neutral look.

 Could this week's looks be any more on point?

 

(The answer is no.)

TAGS/ Vanessa Hudgens , Emma Roberts , Olivia Palermo , Rita Ora , Eva Longoria , Naomi Watts , Jessica Simpson , Kate Beckinsale , Life/Style , Fashion , VG , Top Stories , Style Collective
