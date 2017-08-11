Best Dressed of the Week: Emma Roberts, Rita Ora & More

Elder Ordonez / Splash News
It looks like this week's style stars are really into matchy-matchy color schemes and coordinating sets, which just goes to show that you really can't have too much of a good thing.
Emma Robertswas living her best life in a Dolores Haze crop top and mini skirt combo, which has us questioning why this set isn't already a part of our pre-fall wardrobe.
Meanwhile, Rita Ora once again proved that when it comes to double denim, the possibilities are endless. Between her sparkly, grommet jacket and oh-so edgy, lace-up Death By Dolls skirt, the singer has pretty much given us the ultimate It Girl uniform.
Needless to say, our picks for this week's Best Dressed are totally killing the street-style game. Don't believe us? Keep scrolling.
PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
The It Girl looks summertime fine in this pale, pink La Perla number and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
BG005/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Vanessa is like a modern-day Little Red Riding Hood in this bright, red tracksuit accessorized with Adidas slides and a Goyard tote.
Elder Ordonez / Splash News
The leggy lady is dressed to impress in this matching Dolores Haze striped mini skirt and crop top set.
Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images
The British beauty is spotted out and about in the double denim combo of our dreams (we mean, check out that edgy, lace-up skirt—major heart eyes).
Alo Ceballos/GC Images
We're loving the contrast between Eva's cool band tee and playful, striped skirt.
Jesse Bauer/startraksphoto.com
The style star steps out in a fun twist on the classic jumpsuit with an all-white Self-Portrait lace cut-out jumpsuit and completes the look with a cute Meli Melo bucket bag.
Felipe Ramales / Splash News
The actress is easy, breezy and effortlessly beautiful in this flowing, snakeskin print number with a jagged hem.
Elder Ordonez / Splash News
Naomi adds a pop of color to her silky, monochromatic Fendi look (bonus style points for the sheer illusion cut-outs) with bright red lips and matching peep-toe pumps.
Felipe Ramales / Splash News
The singer might be wearing camouflage, but it's easy to see that Jessica is slaying this look. We love how she paired the sequin mini with a fitted, black blazer to make the look a little more street-style friendly.
Robert O'neil / Splash News
Kate's Aritzia camisole with black, lace trim adds a bit of edge to this otherwise neutral look.
Could this week's looks be any more on point?
(The answer is no.)