Kylie Jenner's Family Serenades Her for 20th Birthday and Dream and Saint Are Just the Cutest

Day 2 of Kylie Jenner's 20th birthday celebrations were more family-friendly and filled with cuteness.

Sister Khloe Kardashian posted on her Snapchat Thursday a video of a small gathering of their loved ones, which also includes Kim Kardashian holding her 1 and 1/2-year-old son Saint West, Kendall Jenner holding brother Rob Kardashian's 9-month-old daughter Dream Kardashian, and mom Kris Jenner, who hosted the celebration in her home. In the sweet clip, the group sings "Happy Birthday" to Kylie, who is holding a friend's toddler daughter.

The women's grandmother and Kris' mother Mary Jo also attended the party, which featured a purple and white birthday cake and other sweet treats.