Carrie Underwood Reveals a Typical Night in Her House—Superhero Costumes!

As if being an award-winning country singer weren't enough, Carrie Underwood has taken on a second job—crime fighting!

The 34-year-old recently posted three overwhelmingly adorable photos on Instagram of her husband, Nashville Predators captain Mike Fisher, and son Isaiah Fisher getting ready for bed, but it was not your average bedtime routine. The family suited up to play superheroes from the Disney Junior show PJ Masks. Somewhere between brushing their teeth and flossing they found the time to save the world.