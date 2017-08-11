Aaron Carter Publicly Asks Chloë Grace Moretz on a Date—Will She Say Yes to Her Childhood Crush?

Aaron Carter is single and apparently ready to mingle with a fellow star.

The singer, who called it quits with ex-girlfriend Madison Parker last week, apparently now has his eye on Chloë Grace Moretz. In a recent interview with Variety, the 20-year-old actress revealed Carter had been her childhood crush. "When I was 4 years old, I thought Aaron Carter was so cool. My friend—when we were both little babies back in Georgia—she liked Aaron Carter, too, and we used to fight over who would get Aaron Carter one day," she recalled to the magazine. "Who knows? Maybe we'll meet."

Well, that opportunity has officially arrived because the child star caught wind of Moretz's remarks and gave her a shout out on Twitter.

"Mmmm may I take you to dinner @ChloeGMoretz ?" he wrote on social media. "Hey @ChloeGMoretz - let's set up a date. The crush is mutual."