Aaron Carter Publicly Asks Chloë Grace Moretz on a Date—Will She Say Yes to Her Childhood Crush?

Aaron Carter is single and apparently ready to mingle with a fellow star. 

The singer, who called it quits with ex-girlfriend Madison Parker last week, apparently now has his eye on Chloë Grace Moretz. In a recent interview with Variety, the 20-year-old actress revealed Carter had been her childhood crush. "When I was 4 years old, I thought Aaron Carter was so cool. My friend—when we were both little babies back in Georgia—she liked Aaron Carter, too, and we used to fight over who would get Aaron Carter one day," she recalled to the magazine. "Who knows? Maybe we'll meet."

Well, that opportunity has officially arrived because the child star caught wind of Moretz's remarks and gave her a shout out on Twitter. 

"Mmmm may I take you to dinner @ChloeGMoretz ?" he wrote on social media. "Hey @ChloeGMoretz - let's set up a date. The crush is mutual."

While she has yet to give him an answer—at least publicly—there's been a ton of attention on Carter's personal life since he publicly revealed he is attracted to men and women. 

"I grew up in this entertainment industry at a very young age and when I was around 13-years-old I started to find boys and girls attractive," he wrote in an emotional letter to fans. "There were years that went by that I thought about, but it wasn't until I was 17-years-old, after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with."

A few days later, he explained that his sexuality played a part in his breakup. "I had discussed it with my ex-girlfriend, and she didn't really understand it. She didn't want [to]," he said during an interview on The Bert Show. "And that was it. So we left it mutual and parted ways."

He added, "To be honest, I'm alone right now, and I would like to have a relationship."

