Scott Porter and Wife Kelsey Mayfield Welcome Baby Girl

And baby makes four for Scott Porter!

The Friday Night Lights alum and his wife of four years, Kelsey Mayfield, have welcomed the newest member of their family—a baby girl. The newborn is the second child for the couple and their first daughter, though have not yet revealed her name.

Porter announced the little one's arrival on Instagram early Friday morning, teasing fans first with a photo of himself in hospital scrubs, writing, "Go time..." 16 hours later, the Scorpion star shared a picture of himself cuddling his baby.

"Sweet Dreams, world," he captioned the sweet snap. Welcome to the world, little lady!