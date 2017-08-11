Scott Porter and Wife Kelsey Mayfield Welcome Baby Girl

Watch Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Confront an L.A. Store Selling Dangerous Fake Lip Kits: "This Is Crazy!"
And baby makes four for Scott Porter!
The Friday Night Lights alum and his wife of four years, Kelsey Mayfield, have welcomed the newest member of their family—a baby girl. The newborn is the second child for the couple and their first daughter, though have not yet revealed her name.
Porter announced the little one's arrival on Instagram early Friday morning, teasing fans first with a photo of himself in hospital scrubs, writing, "Go time..." 16 hours later, the Scorpion star shared a picture of himself cuddling his baby.
"Sweet Dreams, world," he captioned the sweet snap. Welcome to the world, little lady!
A day before the birth, the husband and wife squeezed in some quality time with their son before his little sister's big debut. "Spent our last day as a family of three at an amazing park with a picnic and a waterfall and with a love that will never change for our little boy," Porter wrote along with a family photo.
The couple, who met on the set of the hit NBC show in 2008 and married five years later, announced the news of their pregnancy on Easter in April. "Happy Easter from our growing family," the actor wrote on Instagram along with a photo of his wife cupping her baby bump with him and their 2-year-old son, McCoy Lee Porter.
In July, the proud dad revealed they were expecting their first daughter. "Our baby girl is going to have a tough time deciding who to cheer for...but we'll love her no matter what school she chooses...right, @kiwiporter?" he joked to his wife on Instagram with a photo of adorable pint-sized uniforms emblazoned with the symbols for University of Texas and University of Nebraska.
Their little cheerleader has officially arrived! Congratulations to mom, dad and big brother McCoy!