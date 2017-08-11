The Real Housewives of Dallas Sneak Peek: Brandi Redmond & LeeAnne Locken Are Now BFFs (Yes, You Read That Right)

Bravo
"Surprise! I'm friends with LeeAnne."
Cue the record scratch because when The Real Housewives of Dallas return for their second season on Monday, Brandi Redmond will have you wondering if pigs are flying down in the Lone Star State.
As she explains in this sneak peek from the season premiere, exclusive to E! News, she and her season one sparring partner LeeAnne Locken have put all their poop hat problems behind them and found themselves in a surprising friendship. "LeeAnne has been working on herself. She's in anger management and I'm super proud of her," she says in the clip below. "I've noticed a huge change in LeeAnne since last year when we did not get along. I think that LeeAnne wants to be a better person and I think that she's trying."
While we watch the pair embark on a little retail therapy, we also get to hear LeeAnne's side of how this unexpected union came about. "I ran into Brandi on her birthday. I was out with some friends and she came bounding over and she sits down and she's like, 'It's my birthday,'" she says "And since then, we've been hanging out."
And that's not the only shocking news coming our way in the premiere. As teased in the season two trailer, the tight-knit relationship between Brandi and her BFF Stephanie Hollman is no more. (Seriously, what's happening in Dallas?!)
"Brandi got upset with me right after Father's Day," we see Stephanie tell Cary Deuber and newbie Housewife Kameron Wescott. "I have not talked with her in almost four months."
Of course, they'll be forced to see one another as Cary's throwing a birthday party for her fashion-obsessed husband Mark. With an old police report about LeeAnne's past surfacing, and a second new Housewife, D'Andra Simmons, joining the mix, expect there to be major drama. After all, as they say, everything's bigger in Texas.
Check out the clip above and let us know what's got you more shook: Seeing Brandi and LeeAnne getting along or hearing that Brandi and Stephanie definitely are not? Sound off in the comments below!
The Real Housewives of Dallas returns for season two on Monday, Aug. 14 at 10 p.m. on Bravo.
