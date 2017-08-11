Girl on Top 2017: Nominate Your Favorite TV Actresses Now!

Warner Bros./HBO/ABC/BBC
The Real Housewives of Dallas Sneak Peek: Brandi Redmond & LeeAnne Locken Are Now BFFs (Yes, You Read That Right)
OK ladies, now let's get in formation!
Our Girl on Top tournament is about to begin, and that means we need your nominations. Who's your favorite TV actress? Who makes you cry? who makes you yell "Yassss!" on a regular basis? Who's acting skills are so out of this world that you can hardly even believe they're acting and not just living?
We desperately need to know, so send your nominations ASAP! All you have to do is tell us the name (and maybe the show) of your favorite TV actress of 2016 or 2017, from any primetime show on any network on TV, or any streaming service.
You can either submit your nomination in the comments below, or you can nominate on Twitter using the hashtag #GirlonTop. Feel free to nominate multiple actresses, but you only need to submit each nomination once.
Voting will begin on Monday with 64 contenders, so be sure to check back around noon P.T. when the tournament will officially begin.
In the meantime, scroll on down to see the results of our 2017 TV Scoop Awards!
Netflix
Winner: Sense8 (Netflix)
Runner Up: The 100 (The CW)
Sonja Flemming/CBS
Winner: The Big Bang Theory
Runner Up: Modern Family (with Brooklyn Nine-Nine close behind)
The CW
Winner: Eliza Taylor (The 100)
Runner Up: Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)
The CW
Winner: Bob Morley (The 100)
Runner Up: Sam Heughan (Outlander)
Fox
Winner: Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine Nine)
Runner Up: Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin)
Fox
Winner: Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine Nine)
Runner Up: Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory)
The CW
Winner: Oliver and Felicity (Stephen Amell and Emily Bett Rickards, Arrow)
Runner Up: Kala and Wolfgang (Tina Desai and Max Riemelt, Sense8)
The CW
Winner: Bellamy caresses Clarke's face (The 100)
Best actual kiss: Damon and Elena's reunion kiss (The Vampire Diaries)
Sexiest non-kiss moment: Bellamy caresses Clarke's face (The 100)
The CW
Winner: Katie McGrath (Supergirl)
Runner Up: Lili Reinhart (Riverdale)
The CW
Winner: Cole Sprouse (Riverdale)
Runner Up: Zach McGowan (The 100, Agents of SHIELD)
The CW
Winner: Oliver vs. Prometheus (Arrow finale)
Runner Up: The Conclave (The 100)
ABC
Winner: Regina singing "Love Doesn't Stand a Chance" (Once Upon a Time)
Runner Up: "I See You" playing as Clarke messages Bellamy (The 100)
The CW
Winner: Klaus' letter to Caroline (The Vampire Diaries)
Runner Up: Jace and Clary aren't brother and sister (Shadowhunters)
Netflix
Winner: Wolfgang is taken by Whispers (Sense8)
Runner Up: Luna and Roan die (The 100)
The CW
Winner: Emily Bett Rickards (Legends of Tomorrow)
Runner Up: Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries)
The CW
Winner: Prometheus/Adrian Chase (Josh Segarra, Arrow)
Runner Up: Black Jack Randall (Tobias Menzies, Outlander)
ABC
Winner: Jennifer Morrison (Once Upon a Time)
Runner Up: Devon Bostick (The 100)
The CW
Winner: Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley, The Vampire Diaries)
Runner Up: Jasper Jordan (Devon Bostick, The 100)
CBS
Winner: Person of Interest (CBS)
Runner Up: The Vampire Diaries (The CW)
Netflix
Winner: Sense8 (Netflix)
Runner Up: Girl Meets World (Disney Channel)
The CW
Winner: Riverdale (The CW)
Runner Up: This Is Us (NBC)
Fox
Winner: The Gifted (Fox)
Runner Up: The Resident (Fox)
Syfy
Winner: Wynonna Earp
Runner Up: Outlander
CW
Winner: Clexa (Clarke and Lexa, The 100)
Runner Up: Bellarke (Clarke and Bellamy, The 100)
Trae Patton/NBC)
Winner: World of Dance
Best Reality Competition Show: World of Dance
Best Talk/Variety Show: The Late Late Show with James Corden
Best Reality/Docuseries: Keeping Up with the Kardashians
JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com
Winner: Derek Hough
Runner Up: Val Chmerkovskiy