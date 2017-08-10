Kristen Bell Gives Advice to Those Still Heartbroken Over Anna Faris and Chris Pratt's Split

Botched Recap: Dr. Paul Nassif Meets His Future Ex-Wife and Kelli's "Turnt Up" Nose Finally Gets Turnt Down
Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened.
Those were Kristen Bell's words of wisdom to fans mourning the loss of Hollywood power couple, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris. The movie stars announced their decision to legally separate after eight years of marriage less than a week ago, and pop culture fanatics can't seem to shake the heartache.
Luckily, Dax Shepard's leading lady is here to save the day. E! News caught up with the Frozen star as she celebrated the launch of Naked Juice's #DrinkGoodDoGood campaign, where she told us, "I think there's a little bit of lack of acknowledgment about really loving something that was. If there are two people that decide not to be together, it shouldn't really be a heartbreak for everyone."
Kristen continued, "You should say, 'Oh, they tried. But that doesn't discount the lovely years they had together.' If I ever get divorced, I'm still going to be like, 'Wow, I loved being married to that man.'"
Chris and Anna released the following statement via social media last weekend: "Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake, we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward."
"We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."
So how would Kristen handle such a tough situation? The mom of two shared, "It's a little more nuanced I think than people want to acknowledge. I think it's the truth."
"I'm glad I spent my time with that person," she recalled. "We may have to make different choices; those choices might make us sad for a while, but ultimately you have to make hard choices in life. I don't fault anyone for making them."
Michael Buckner/Getty Images
And as reports blame the Parks & Recreation alum's ascending star power as the reason for their split, Kristen feels otherwise.
"I don't necessarily know that it's 'Hollywood' that gets in the way," Bell offered. "The reality is when you're working in this industry you're sometimes shooting a movie in China for four months. You're away from your family for four months. I think it's more the separation than anything that can weigh on people."
She said keeping her marriage alive is "really hard" and takes "work," elaborating, "We go to couple's therapy. We make sure that we're talking with respect to each other. When we sit down to have a disagreement it's a disagreement, not an argument."
