Look Back at The View's Testiest Moments and Confrontations Over the Past Two Decades

Where there's smoke, there's fire. And when there's The View, expect plenty of flames. 

So much has changed in the 20 years that the daytime talk show has been on the air (co-hosts, hot topics, White House administrations, in-demand celebs, etc.), but one thing remains the same: the level of honesty brought to the stage. 

The View brings women with different backgrounds, experiences and well, points of view to discuss the day's headlines and interview political pundits and public figures alike with—most of the time—controversial opinions to share. This perfect storm of sorts makes for great television... and even more epic blowouts. 

Take, for example, the moment when Whoopi Goldbergand Joy Behar stormed off set over guest Bill O'Reilly's anti-Muslim remarks, or whenElisabeth Hasselbeck yawned in the middle of their sit-down with Kathy Griffin. No, the outspoken comedienne didn't let Elisabeth's shade slide. 

Then there's Raven-Symoné, whose one-year stint on The View made for tense conversations with co-hosts like Candace Cameron BurePaula Faris and Whoopi. The That's So Raven alum went to bat on a multitude of topics near to her, including LGBT rights and racial equality. 

And speaking of the Sister Act superstar and veteran on The View, her heated back-and-forth with then-presidential candidate Donald Trump on the topic of immigration will go down in history as one of the program's most testy. Not to mention her thoughts on Cara Delevigne... Called out is a light way to describe it. 

We've rounded up a few of the craziest confrontations from the more recent seasons in the video above. Check it out!

Celebrate The View's 20th anniversary with a rebroadcast of the premiere show from August 11, 1997 this Friday on ABC. Check your local listings

