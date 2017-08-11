The Art of the Celebrity Babymoon: Just Like a Romantic Honeymoon, Only Without the Cocktails

Whether it's your first or fourth—or you're expecting two at once—the arrival of a baby is a milestone event.

So if you can...why not ponder the major life changes ahead while lying on a beach, mocktail in hand?

That's certainly how many expectant celebrities are getting ready for parenthood these days, by taking advantage of the let's-just-pack-and-go freedom while they have it and jetting off somewhere warm to indulge in a babymoon. (Or driving, in case you're babymooning after the no-fly cutoff. Malibu is right there, and Palm Springs, San Diego and Santa Barbara are a quick ride away from L.A., and of course New York has the Hamptons nearby...)

Now, if it were exactly like a honeymoon, that would mean the parents would be jetting off with their babies after they've been born. But just because the term is a bit of a misnomer doesn't mean it hasn't caught on like wildfire.