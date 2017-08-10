Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Divorce Is Not Moving Forward: ''A Lot Has Changed''

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have pressed pause on their divorce proceedings.

Nearly a year after the A-list actress and humanitarian filed for divorce from her husband of two years and partner of 12, a source tells E! News things have come to a stand still. "It's true that the divorce is not moving forward right now. They are taking a breather and seeing what happens," the insider explains.

Both Angelina and Brad have discussed the fallout of their bombshell split in separate interviews, including the negative impact on their six children (ages 16-9) as well as their personal lives. The Maleficent star recently moved her family into a $25 million Los Angeles home, an adjustment she described to Vanity Fair as a "big jump forward for us," while Brad is now sober.

"I was a professional. I was good," the actor told GQ Style in reference to his drinking habits. "[But I didn't] want to live that way anymore."

It's these shifts, we're told, that has led the exes to reconsider. Our source says, "They don't take divorce lightly and want to make sure they are doing the right thing."