Watch Snooki, The Situation, Pauly D and More Jersey Shore Stars Reunite on Road Trip Reunion: ''We're a True Family''

They're back and tanner than ever!
On August 20, Road Trip Reunion: Return To the Jersey Shore will air on E! and the world will get to see the old crew back together in all of their GTL glory. We've missed them just as much as they've missed each other, and in this first look clip, you can find out just what to expect.
E! reunited Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jenni "Jwoww" Farley and Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio for the first time in five years for an epic road trip back down the shore.
"We're a true family," Pauly D shares.
"The best thing that could happen is Jenni or Pauly getting arrested," Snooki teases in the promo. It wouldn't be the first time!
While Snooki and Jwoww may have stayed in touch over the years, the same can't be said for every person on the show. "Pauly D was my boy in the house," The Situation shared. "Its been five years and we haven't spoken."
A lot has changed in the last five years. From marriage to parenthood, these aren't the same twenty-somethings causing a commotion on the Jersey Shore.
While some things change, some things always stay the same. Pauly D is still rocking the same signature hairstyle. "So I tried a few different hairstyles in the last five years, and I couldn't get any of them to work," Pauly D confessed.
"I'm still all about that GTL lifestyle. Except there's levels to this now," Pauly D revealed. "Gym—there is now a gym in my home. Tanning—now spray tanning. Laundry—now you send it out."
Check out the clips above for the first look at the craziest reunion of the year!