Loose-Fitting Tops to Get You Through the Dog Days of Summer

When it's hotter than hell outside, the last thing you want is to be wearing something skin-tight.
But just because you're opting for something a little looser doesn't mean you have to sacrifice any semblance of a silhouette. Yes: loose-fitting tops that are still sexy are out there. And you don't have to box yourself into one type of shirt either. So whether you're more of a silky cami kind of girl, or an off-the-shoulder type of lady, we have the option for you.
There really are no rules when it comes to summer tops.
Just think: easy and breezy!
Place Nationale Le Cannet One-Shoulder Lace and Cotton-Poplin Top, $330
See By Chloe Off-the-Shoulder Broderie Anglaise Cotton-Poplin Top, $115
H&M Short Jersey Top, $10
See, breezy but flattering tops do exist.
