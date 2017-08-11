The Making of Boy Bands: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

In 1993 five seemingly random teenagers found their way to each other in Orlando, Florida. A high school friendship, a familiar face at a local auditions, a distant cousin. They named themselves the Backstreet Boys, after a local flea market that doubled as one of the area's biggest teen hangouts, and twenty years ago today they released their very first album.

So many fans focus on the superficial memories of this generation's first boy band (sorry, New Kids on the Block, but you missed the cutoff): Who had the best hair, whether they could pull off the all-white suits, where you were when you first heard "As Long As You Love Me." But on today's anniversary their story is one that's more relevant than ever, especially given what's been happening to their musical predecessors.

When the five vocalists—Brian, AJ, Kevin, Nick and Howie—coined themselves as BSB it was only the first in a long list of steps to fame. Enter Lou Pearlman. The would-be music manager and household name was already a wealthy man when he met the newly-formed boy band, thanks to a widely-denounced-as-shady business deal involving his blimp company. (Yes, you read that right. Blimps.) Pearlman was looking for a new and lucrative business venture and was inspired by the cash flow that befell The New Kids on the Block. He placed an ad in the Orlando Sentinel calling for young male singers and folklore has it that he auditioned several members of the would-be boy band in his blimp hangar (again, we can't make this stuff up) and spotted a potential cash cow in the young singers.